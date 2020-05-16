x
community

Germantown Fire Department distributes free face masks to residents who need them

After receiving a limited supply of personal protective masks from the State of Tennessee, Germantown Fire holds event to give them to their community.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown received an limited amount of face masks to give to their residents from the State of Tennessee.

On Saturday morning, the Germantown Fire Department hosted a drive-thru event at the Pickering Center in order to distribute the masks to the community.

Starting at 10 am, masks were given out on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out. The limit was one mask per individual and a maximum of seven to a family. These masks were given to Germantown residents only and it was required to show a valid driver's license to show proof of residency.

By 1 pm, the supply had completely run out. The City of Germantown released a statement announcing that if additional masks were provided by the State of Tennessee, the fire department will hold another community distribution. 

Any information about additional distributions will be announced on the city's website or social media pages.

