Germantown Fire Department distributes free face masks to residents who need them

After receiving a limited supply of personal protective masks from the State of Tennessee, Germantown Fire holds event to give them to their community.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown received an limited amount of face masks to give to their residents from the State of Tennessee.

On Saturday morning, the Germantown Fire Department hosted a drive-thru event at the Pickering Center in order to distribute the masks to the community.

Starting at 10 am, masks were given out on a first come, first serve basis until supplies run out. The limit was one mask per individual and a maximum of seven to a family. These masks were given to Germantown residents only and it was required to show a valid driver's license to show proof of residency.

By 1 pm, the supply had completely run out. The City of Germantown released a statement announcing that if additional masks were provided by the State of Tennessee, the fire department will hold another community distribution.