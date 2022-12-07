Go & Do: How For the Kingdom in Raleigh is working to serve people in Memphis

Hope Church works with various organizations across the Memphis area to help build up the community. One is For the Kingdom in Raleigh.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 Memphis is partnering with Hope Church in its largest city-wide service project.

Hope Church works with various organizations across the Memphis area to help build up the community. One organization is For the Kingdom in Raleigh.

“One of Memphis’ best kept secrets,” said Deontae Walker, For the Kingdom Director of Engagement.

No secret stays hidden forever especially one with such a community presence.

“We are For the Kingdom in Memphis, Tennessee,” said Walker. “For the Kingdom is a 100-acre camping retreat area. Our mission is to provide hope through life-changing experiences.”

Turner never knew these experiences existed in Raleigh. “I’ve been in the Raleigh community since 2003. It’s like I’ve missed so much in what’s been happening. People say your backyard, but I say my front yard,” said Turner.

That yard provides much more than its serene scene.

“I’m a grandmother. I have five children. Having the grandchildren, they get home cooked meals. Preparing their meals every day at times, it’s a daunting task at times,” said Turner.

For the Kingdom steps in to help. The organization not only provides Christian-based camping retreats, youth programs, and adventures. It also feeds local families.

“Working full time. You have the grandkids … I’m in school myself, it’s a challenge sometimes, but with For the Kingdom, it’s a stress reliever,” said Turner. “It’s a very nice oasis if you want to just go away that’s local, peace and quiet, to rejuvenate, to reflect, and just enjoy life.”

For Walker and Summer Joy Scott, working at the campsite is their way of giving back to the community.

“I think serving for me is my reinvestment back into God’s work,” said Summer Joy Scott, For the Kingdom Director of Human Development. “The reason why He placed me on this earth is to be a light. The only way I can be a light is if I serve others. I can’t be that light if I serve myself. Nobody would be able to see that light.” It is a light overpowering all that is dark.

“They refer to us as “the Murder 8” because of the amount of violent crimes that happen right here. That’s no more. We claim that we’re no longer the Murder 8, but that there’s hope right here in the 8. There’s hope for a different day. There’s more than you can be. There’s more than you can see. It starts right here,” said Walker. It is a space filled with love, hope, and service.

“I feel that I matter. My presence means … I matter. My children, we matter. The community matters. I’m happy that we have someone who cares,” said Turner.