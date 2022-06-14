How Trinity Health Center is helping those in need in north Mississippi

ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley found out how non-profit is working to provide valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The non-profit Trinity Health Center is providing valuable free healthcare to people in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

"Trinity Health Center at The Dream Center provides hope and healing to the community,” said Irene Wilson, Director of Trinity Health Center. “DeSoto County Dream Center offers for services. That's healthcare, education, clothing and food."

Trinity Health is a faith-based community health center that focuses on people who are working and uninsured.

“We provide primary care. We are supported locally with our churches. They have been a significant financial support as well as prayer support,” said Tina Smith, Nurse practitioner.

“We also provide services for people who are going through a hardship in life, such as people who are going through domestic violence, homelessness and reentry,” said Wilson.

“Currently I do not have any health benefits. I lost my job back when we were furloughed during COVID,” said Karla Green. “So many people that I personally know that have lost their jobs in the last year and a half that have also lost their benefits. They do not even know about this place exist."

They are prepared to help everyone they can.

"Yaneice, she works at our front desk but at the same time she is able to schedule our patients - especially if they are Spanish patients,” said Wilson.

“I have never, ever spent time as personable and felt ask cared about as I did when I walked into this place,” said Green.