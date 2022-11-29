Memphis non-profit inspiring middle school girls through mentorship

Alyce Hart started Know Thy Worth with the mission to pour into young girls just as she encouraged herself growing up in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 'Giving Tuesday' is only one day out of the year following Thanksgiving, but Memphis area organizations still need help year round.

Alyce Hart started the organization with the mission to pour into young girls just as she encouraged herself growing up in Memphis.

"I know about juvenile crime and I know the importance of being a leader," said the founder. "Growing up in the Heights, Mitchell Heights, I had people to mold me into making me a leader.”

As a leader who happens to be a Memphis police officer, Hart founded Know Thy Worth.

“Where I grew up is the 'Track,' if everybody doesn’t know where the 'track' is, that’s where (there’s) prostitution, drugs and gangs," explained Hart. "If you don’t have somebody in your ear telling you the right thing, you go towards that.”

Hart said having people to plug in, pointing youth in the right direction in life is what Memphis needs more of.

“We only serve 60 girls but 120 signed up so if we receive more money we’ll be able to serve more girls,” said Hart.

“It’s like a second home and it makes me, when I’m in there and asking questions and I hear other girls ask questions, listening to what our mentors have to say. It makes my heart bubble up,” said Christy Walker.

Alyce has been using her own income and is serving in Treadwell Middle School, but is looking to mentor students in other schools.

“They actually sit down and talk to us and they connect with their girls,” said 8th grader McKenzie Turley.

The non-profit also hosts coat drives, school supply drives and recently raised money for a college scholarship.

“When I get to help people out that I never thought I’d be able to help out because I’m a kid ... I felt like it was a very good experience,” said Turley.

Hart said her focus is encouraging girls who have become like family to know thy worth.

“For me it was pushing God in my life, Christ, speaking the Word and always being there for me," said Hart. "I still have the same mentors from 7th grade, they still pour into me today. If we don’t influence them who will.”