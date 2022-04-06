MATA says Memphians can now use their Uber-like ride service 7 days a week

MATA announced Wednesday it is expanding the popular Groove On-Demand service, which operates similarly to ride share apps like Uber. Rides are only $1.25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced Wednesday that Memphis residents and visitors can now ride the popular Groove On-Demand public transportation service seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The service’s goals are to expand access to efficient, equitable public transit in Memphis, and the increased service hours are a testament to the success that Groove On-Demand has seen since launching last February.

Groove On-Demand has provided over 55,000 rides to-date, many of which are helping riders reach essential destinations in Memphis such as hospitals, government buildings, grocery stores, and residential areas.

The service allows any rider to book an on-demand ride within minutes to travel anywhere in Downtown Memphis, the Medical District, South City, and New Chicago.

MATA said recent rider survey results have uncovered insights that demonstrate how Groove has made a positive impact on the Memphis community in the last year, namely in the way Groove is providing transit equity for residents. MATA said 62% of Groove riders reported making under $50,000 per year, and 67% do not own a personal vehicle. According to MATA, 38% of Groove riders report they are traveling more due to the service.

Rides can be booked through the Groove On-Demand smartphone app or by calling (901) 763-8422.

The service uses algorithms which match multiple passengers headed in the same direction to provide shared trips without detours or inconvenient schedules.

Each trip costs $1.25 (with discounted rates available to seniors, students, and those with disabilities).