62nd annual Memphis Greek Festival set for this Friday & Saturday

The "Mikro Festival" — a little Greek Festival — is coming Oct. 8 and 9 and is leading up to a full festival in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Members of the Annunciation Greek Church are gearing up for their Mikro (ME-KROH) Greek Festival on Oct. 8 and 9.

The festival is in its 62nd year and will lead up to a full-scale festival in May.

For the two-day festival, spokesperson Kathy Zambellis said the church is preparing to host more than 10,000 guests on Highland Street this weekend.

"This will be a true getaway for people, as we will make you feel that you have flown thousands of miles, and are enjoying the beautiful Greek Isle," Zambellis said. "Besides food and some marketplace items, festival goers will enjoy learning about the Greek Orthodox faith during the sanctuary tours with Fr. Simon Thomas, listening to live Greek music from the Kosta Kostanis band, drive-thru, and so much more. It's a truly great experience and we are proud to share it with the Mid-South. We plan on doing it safely while still having a lot of fun."

Admission is $3 per person, but Zambellis said guests can donate three canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank to get in for free.

"We are excited to be working once again with the Mid-South Food Bank in helping to provide food to less-fortunate members of the Mid-South community," Zambellis continued. "We encourage everybody to participate."

Free shuttles at Poplar Plaza and LIFE Church on Highland Street will drop guests off at the front entrance at 573 N. Highland St. The festival opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. on both days.