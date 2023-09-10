How splitting Memphis in May and Tom Lee Park could cost Memphis millions

Example video title will go here for this video

The park and the festival have been nearly inseparable since the 1970's. Splitting the two again in 2024 could cost the region millions.

Where do we go from here?

The Birth of Memphis in May

It all starts with the heroic story of Tom Lee.

Looking back at the history of the festival, one historian argues the park and the festival go ‘hand in hand,’ growing together for decades.

This week, organizers plan on announcing the dates and venues for Memphis in May 2024. The nonprofit must find a new competition space for its World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest after sending a letter to competitors saying Tom Lee Park is no longer an option. Organizers cited a rift after a $1.4 million damage bill from the 2023 festival.

Two years after his death in 1952, the city of Memphis renamed Astor Park after Tom Lee. By the 1970’s, it was the focal point of one of the city’s biggest celebrations.

Lee became a community hero. Tributes and gifts poured in from around the country. Lee was even celebrated at the White House by President Calvin Coolidge.

“He saved 32 lives… men, women and children, although Lee couldn’t swim himself,” said Dowdy. “It was an incredible disaster, mostly averted by Tom Lee.”

On May 8, 1925, Lee, a native Memphian and Black River worker, saved dozens of people from a sinking riverboat, using a small wooden rowboat he paddled back and forth from the shore.

The Birth of Memphis in May : How the festival revitalized downtown





According to its website, the first Beale Street Music Festival launched in 1977. From then on, the park and the festival were nearly inseparable.

“As more people for their attention on downtown, then Tom Lee Park becomes more important because it’s a beautiful spot and it’s easily accessible,” said Dowdy. “Memphis in May and Tom Lee Park were so entwined, you couldn’t separate them if you wanted.”

By 1997, the number of attendees for Memphis in May grew to more than 165,000—selling out attendance for all three days. As the festival grew, so did the park.

“In the 90’s, one of the reasons they dredged [the park] and made it bigger was because of the Memphis in May festival,” said Dowdy.

That was the park’s first expansion by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Memphis’s riverfront parks were expanded to its current, nearly one-mile long footprint.

In 2017, the City of Memphis created a task force dedicated to the riverfront’s future called the Memphis River Parks Partnership. The organization spearheaded a plan to renovate the riverfront park.

But the $60 million dollar renovation project kicked the festival out of the historic place it’s called home for years.