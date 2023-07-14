City of Memphis launches '901 HELP,' designed to help homeowners keep the value of their homes

The city said the program is designed to help low to moderate-income homeowners stay in their homes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis held an event to launch a program Friday they said will help keep Memphis homeowners in their homes, and maintain their value.

The city hosted the launch of their Memphis Home Empowerment Loan Program, 901HELP, at the Benjamin Hook Library Friday afternoon.

This program is designed to provide vital assistance to low and moderate-income homeowners in Memphis by offering low-interest home repair loans and enhancing the overall living conditions within the Memphis community.