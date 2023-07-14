'A Step Ahead Foundation' hosts scholarship giveaway to help students 'continue their goals'

More than 100 students now have more money to pay for school thanks to "A Step Ahead Foundation."
The organization hosted its scholarship giveaway Friday afternoon, gifting the students with $2,000 scholarships.
Event organizers Sylvia Martinez and Nikki Gibbs both say this event is a catalyst for helping future generations.
"You look around and see not only the young woman who is receiving a scholarship," Martinez said. "You'll see dogs; you'll see babies, you'll see moms — grandmas."
Martinez described the event as a "family event" as it affected multiple generations.
"It is an investment on the family — supporting a scholar to continue their goals," she said.
A Step Ahead Foundation offers women of Memphis and Shelby County access to long-term reversible birth control to prevent unplanned pregnancies.
"By enabling women to have access and knowledge regarding long-acting, reversible contraception (LARC), Shelby County women can achieve their full potential—educationally, economically, and in their family lives," their website states. "Our long-term objectives include decreasing rates of teen pregnancy, school dropout, unemployment, and poverty."