'A step in the right direction' | New state law aims to add doula services to TennCare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new law aims to expand access to doula services for low-income Tennesseans.

The bill, which took effect July 1 and was sponsored by state Sen. London Lamar (D-Memphis), establishes a doula services advisory committee within TennCare.

The five-member committee will advise the Tennessee Department of Health about standards for doulas and recommend reimbursement rates for mothers covered by TennCare who seek out doulas' services.

"Right now coverage where I live is almost not a thing," Kimathi Coleman founder of Kimathi Coleman Perinatal Health Services said. We don't have any coverage. They have to pay out of pocket."

Shanille Bowens is the executive director of Naturally Nurtured Birthing Services. She says this law is a step she hopes lessens pregnancy-related deaths and expands access to the nutritional and physical education she and others provide.

"We're in a city with a higher rate of maternal mortality,” Bowens said. “I think it's important to keep in mind just in 2020 — our rate was I believe it was almost 50 deaths per 100-hundred thousand lives births. Having this as an option could change what those numbers look like."

According to a study by the Tennessee Department of Health, between 2017 and 2020 about 89% of pregnancy-related deaths were preventable.

For doula Coleman the potential increase in access is long overdue. She just hopes it's administered consistently and fairly.