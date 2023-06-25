Here's how Tennessee has reacted one year since Roe V. Wade was overturned

A year after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade people on both sides of the abortion issue say there's still much more to be done.

TENNESSEE, USA — Saturday, June 24 marked exactly one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling returned the power to regulate abortion to each individual state Fourteen states passed bans on abortion while 20 states voted to protect access to abortion.

Effects were felt across the Mid-South. Choices, an Illinois-based abortion provider, said they've seen more than 2,000 patients over the last year. A majority of them traveled from right here in the Mid-South.

Now, a year after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, people on both sides of the abortion issue say there's still so much more to get done.

"It's a burden on everyone and raises real questions," Ashley Coffield of Planned Parenthood said. "'How much do I control my own life compared to the government or a lawmaker who barely understands my biology; my values, my family."

One year after Dobbs v. Jackson overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. It's still a hot-button issue for both those advocating for abortion rights.

Cathy Waterbury of Confidential Care Mobile Ministry said she's been in the "pro-life ministry" for nearly 18 years. She said she's still "very emotional" about the overturning because she "never thought it would happen."

"It it ended terrible law and the tragedy of 63 million babies being aborted every year," she said.

Fourteen states — including Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas — have passed near bans on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

On the other hand, 20 states voted to protect access to abortion.

It's a fight abortion rights activists say they will not give up on as the ruling, they say, also contributed to fewer doctors willing to work in states in the Mid-South.

"Despite the very dark place we are in in the nation right now, we firmly believe together we can create a world where everyone has equal access to comprehensive and reproductive health in their communities," Jen Pepper of Choices said.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion activists are looking to expand. Waterbury said the demand for Confidential Care has increased since the overturning.

"If anything the work of pregnancy centers has become even more important and more urgent that we are there to serve these moms," Waterbury said. "The mission has not changed because 'Roe' is overturned."

Earlier this year in Tennessee, governor Bill Lee did sign an amendment to the state's abortion law.

It now allows doctors to use their "reasonable medical" judgement in deciding whether to provide abortions — if it will save the life of the mother or prevent major injury.