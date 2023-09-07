MPD captures suspect after $200,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Nike store

The robbery took place around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, and one man was detained by police about 12 hours later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday September 7, the Memphis Police Department said $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Nike Employee Store in Frayser.

Around 4:00 a.m., a store security guard said they were taking their lunch break inside their car when they suddenly heard a "loud boom" and saw a man open the door to a storage trailer before calling their supervisor.

When MPD arrived, they said five vehicles, four sedans and one pickup truck sped away from the store at 3205 Victory Ridge Cv. with their lights off.

Officers said they found the back gate to the store open and the chain cut. They also found boxes thrown around near the back of the store and a tractor-trailer with its contents rummaged through and opened, MPD said.

According to the store manager, the suspects stole around $200,000 worth of merchandise.

On the same day at around 4:00 p.m., Memphis officers said they detained a man in the incident.