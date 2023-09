Memphis Police responded to a man-down call Wednesday just before midnight on Webb Street near South Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police said they found him suffering from gunshot wounds Wednesday night in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a man-down call Sept. 6 just before midnight on Webb Street near South Parkway, where they found a man shot. They said he died at the scene.

According to MPD, there is no suspect information as of yet.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).