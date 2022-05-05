World Championship Barbecue Contest set for next week at Liberty Park Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a barbecue lover, you don't want to miss the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest next week.
It's happening May 11-14 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. 215 teams will be competing for the title of World Champion and a share of the more than $140,000 in prize money.
The contest features championship pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog, as well as the ancillary competitions of Hot Wings, Sauce and "Anything But Pork."
ABC24's Chelsea Chandler will be among those judging the competition.