World Championship Barbecue Contest set for next week at Liberty Park Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a barbecue lover, you don't want to miss the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest next week.

It's happening May 11-14 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. 215 teams will be competing for the title of World Champion and a share of the more than $140,000 in prize money.

The contest features championship pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog, as well as the ancillary competitions of Hot Wings, Sauce and "Anything But Pork."