Revamped Frayser Urban Community Garden on the verge of running out of funding

Through a grant from the UTHSC, the garden was revamped from an abandoned archery range known for crime to a sustainable, safe place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Due to changing administrations, the future of the funding for a Frayser garden revamped from a crime ridden lot has come into question.

Through a grant from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), Frayser community members have been transforming an old, abandoned archery range known for rampant dumping, illegal drug use and prostitution into a sustainable community garden over the past two years.

“Growing your own food is like growing your own money,” the Frayser Community Garden Manager Camille James said. "Our vision for the Frayser community urban garden is that it [becomes] a safe space not only for the residents, but local businesses.”

Stakeholders said they are working to promote mental health and combat food insecurity, which is an issue experts say impacts one in every six people in Memphis.

The property was once viewed by many who live in the area as a danger zone.

“When we first acquired this project, it was just three acres of abandoned property which became a dumping sight,” James said. “There [were] empty cars, there were stolen cars; a lot of crime, a lot of prostitution was going on over here.”

The UTHSC eventually financed a project to make the land a safe space, backing the vision of community leaders like Shelby County commissioner Charlie Caswell and James.

However, the funding is running out.

“But it’s about [the] community coming together. If we wouldn’t have reached out, then we wouldn’t have gotten the help that we needed,” Caswell said.

Caswell and James urge those in the community to step in and help.

“This model can be duplicated. Now it’s time for us to go to the next level, and we have to do that with some initial funding." James said. "It’s not just monetary; we need supplies, tools, we need volunteers. And we need people to see the transformation that's taking place in Frayser.”

James said over 320 people have registered for gardening classes at the Frayser Community Garden and over 38 backyard gardens have been started throughout Memphis from there.