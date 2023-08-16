MPD releases photo of car possibly used in Memphis downtown mass shooting on Sunday

The picture came from surveillance footage showing the shooter running away in a black Infiniti SUV, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a photo of a car Tuesday they said was used in the downtown mass shooting on Sunday that injured eight people.

MPD said the picture came from surveillance footage showing the shooter running away from the scene at South B.B. King and Peabody Place in a black Infiniti SUV.

MPD said they responded to the mass shooting around 2:30 a.m. and that the victims were all transported to local hospitals.

Memphis police released a statement Sunday evening in which the beginning of the incident was described as multiple individuals gathering in vehicles at the intersection of Gayoso and Ida B. Wells shortly after midnight.

It was there, and after officers tried to disperse the crowd at this location, that police said an MPD supervisor was assaulted by an unknown man. The supervisor sustained minor injuries, according to MPD.

Hours later, officers were called to the area of B.B. King and Peabody Place, police said.

"There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the downtown area to curtail theses senseless acts of violence," MPD chief C.J. Davis said in a statement. "It is our commitment to bring bad actors to justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all."