MLGW lifts boil water advisory for Memphis

MLGW says customers should run faucets for at least two minutes to clear lines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW announced Thursday afternoon they are lifting the nearly week-old boil water advisory for Memphis and Shelby County, adding there are no restrictions to water use.

The boil water advisory was put in place as a precaution following frigid temperatures throughout Shelby County over Christmas weekend, causing water main breaks and low water pressure throughout the city.

MLGW President Doug McGowen said Wednesday overall water pressure is back to normal for most customers after crews repaired more than 35 broken water mains in recent days.

Starting Wednesday afternoon, water samples at sites were collected.

Sampling of the water was confirmed by the state, allowing MLGW to lift the advisory Thursday.

What should customers do now?

MLGW said to turn on main water valves if they were shut off, and to run faucets for at least two minutes to flush out any possible contaminants.

Also, throw out any ice that was made under the boil water advisory, and check water filters in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere, replacing them if need be.

Owners and managers of large buildings should ensure their entire system is flushed and all storage tanks should be drained and refilled.

If your water is discolored, flush pipes by running water until it is clear, and make sure you don't wash clothes in discolored water. Run tap water until it is clear, and wash a load of dark clothes first.