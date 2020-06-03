Over 50 new police officers and deputies ready to patrol streets of Memphis and Shelby County

Graduation ceremonies held for Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There are dozens of new police officers ready to patrol Memphis streets.

32 MPD recruits got their badges Thursday night at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church Broad.

The Memphis Police Department still is in need of more officers. The police director is hoping voters in November will approve allowing new recruits to live outside of Shelby County.

It was also graduation day for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 20 recruits graduated from the academy Thursday night.