Twelve Shelby County Sheriff's Officers recognized for their hard work with new titles

The Shelby County Sheriff's officers promoted eight officers to sergeants and 4 officers to lieutenants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff's Office held a promotion ceremony for several officers Thursday, March 10, rewarding them for their hard work.

Twelve officers were promoted, filling new roles as sergeants and lieutenants.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner said that officers dedicate several hours to study and prepare for promotional exams, taking away time that could be spent with their families and loved ones.

Officers celebrated their accomplishments with their colleagues and their families.