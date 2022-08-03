Additional Shelby County Sheriff's Office patrols added near Wolfchase

The increased patrols began on February 19 and will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until March 27.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — In coordination with the Memphis and Bartlett police departments, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it has added more patrols to the Wolfchase Galleria area.

In a Facebook post, the department said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. has talked about the need for it at neighborhood meetings. The sheriff's office is conducting business checks, increased parking lot patrols and traffic enforcement in the area.

The increased patrols began on February 19 and will continue every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. until March 27.

The sheriff's office said 593 business checks, 207 citizen contacts and 377 traffic stops have happened since the increased patrols began.

The sheriff's office's mobile command post will also be at various locations in the area, including Wolfchase Galleria and St. Benedict at Auburndale High School on Germantown Road.