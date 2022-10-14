x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school

St. Paul Catholic School and members of the community came together to pray for the end of violence.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes.

The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members. 

Organized also wanted to pray for first responders and community leaders who are trying to do something to solve the problem. 

Credit: Meka Wilson
Credit: Meka Wilson

Sister Mary Lawrence Wright said, "My parents are very prayerful people. We believe in the power of God and we come together as a community. God makes great things happen, and so we wanna make sure our mission is to make a positive difference in the life of our school and the community and the world."

Prayer at St. Paul Catholic School

1 / 10
Meka Wilson

RELATED: Arkansas second-grader awarded for saving his best friend's life

RELATED: Orange Mound pastor killed after hitting tree with car in Eads

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out