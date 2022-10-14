Prayer for violent crime in Memphis held at Whitehaven Catholic school

St. Paul Catholic School and members of the community came together to pray for the end of violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, October 12th, Memphians came together to pray for the city in the wake of recent violent crimes.



The prayer took place on the front lawn of St. Paul Catholic School in Whitehaven, and the group received remarks from Mayor Lee Harris and various community leaders and clergy members.

Organized also wanted to pray for first responders and community leaders who are trying to do something to solve the problem.

Sister Mary Lawrence Wright said, "My parents are very prayerful people. We believe in the power of God and we come together as a community. God makes great things happen, and so we wanna make sure our mission is to make a positive difference in the life of our school and the community and the world."