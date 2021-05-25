Here's how to register for City of Memphis summer camps

The camps begin June 21 and run through Aug. 6., and are free to all Memphis residents, according to a release from the City.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer day camps are starting back up this year in Memphis.

The camps begin June 21 and run through Aug. 6., and are free to all Memphis residents, according to a release from the City.

Each one runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at all Memphis community centers except Bickford and Ed Rice, according to the City.

Parents/guardians must sign kids in and out of camp daily and all campers must wear tennis shoes.