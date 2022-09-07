'Reinvigorating the community' | New mural celebrated at Gooch Park Pool

Created by Jamond Bullock, "Slice" was unveiled by UrbanArt Memphis and Memphis Parks as well as the H.U.G. Neighborhood Park and Friends.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The historic Gooch Park has a new poolside mural thanks to artist Jamond Bullock.

Jamond's piece, entitled "Slice," was unveiled by UrbanArt Memphis and Memphis Parks as well as the H.U.G. Neighborhood Park and Friends on Saturday.

The UrbanArt commission said that this piece features people and images that are influential to the area—both in the past and present.