'Reinvigorating the community' | New mural celebrated at Gooch Park Pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The historic Gooch Park has a new poolside mural thanks to artist Jamond Bullock.
Jamond's piece, entitled "Slice," was unveiled by UrbanArt Memphis and Memphis Parks as well as the H.U.G. Neighborhood Park and Friends on Saturday.
The UrbanArt commission said that this piece features people and images that are influential to the area—both in the past and present.
"Seeing yourself reflected in the community is a brightening feeling and I think art does that," Gabrielle Brooks of the UrbanArt commission said. "It brings people together [and] brings communities closer. It helps us define our space and reinvigorates the community to come together and support one another."