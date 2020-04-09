The Germantown location of the Shelby County Clerk's office is closing

The new location will be at Hacks Cross and Wincester and will be equipped for full services.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — SHELBY COUNTY CLERK PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT:

In 2019, the Shelby County Clerk’s office announced it would relocate the current Germantown facility to a new location at Hacks Cross and Winchester with full Motor Vehicle, Driver’s License Renewal, Hand Gun Renewal, Titling, Business Tax and multiple Kiosk services upon completion.

Six business days ago, our executive team discovered, the Shelby County Real-Estate Division failed to respond to a lease agreement/month-to-month amendment with DNA Partners/DNA Partners Management LLC. Even though the County Clerk’s office was advised our lease added an additional $1,000 to the monthly fee, the Real-Estate Division did not legally notify our team and never responded to the management company nor received the authorized signature of the Mayor.

After immediately notifying the Mayor’s office (Shelby County’s sole contracting authority) of these extremely alarming concerns and requesting an investigation, the office is forced to close sooner than anticipated and our team members are being dispersed throughout the organization until the new facility, along with upcoming new Downtown renovations are ready for a Grand Opening.

Over the last two years, the Shelby County Clerk’s office and leadership has identified a number of questionable county practices revealing gaps in services (often bumping against local and state law), missing finances, unequitable employee pay and more, to the Mayor and his administration.

Though an audit was requested and approved in 2018 by the County Commission, two years later we are just finalizing said audit contract.

As Shelby County Clerk, Wanda Halbert is concerned to have found residents of our County relying on County Clerk services suddenly without said services because of administrative oversight and negligence.

We are asking the citizens to please visit other County Clerk locations (listed below) until the new full service facility is completed.

We know all residents near the Hacks Cross/Winchester facility area and others choosing to visit this new location will be excited to have a new, state of the art facility they will be proud of with more efficient services and modernized technology.