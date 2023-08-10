NICU babies at St. Francis Hospital dress up for Elvis Week

St. Francis babies are wearing Elvis attire for the annual event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis Hospital in Memphis adorned their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies in Elvis gear Thursday for Elvis Week, which runs Aug. 9 through 17.

The hospital said this is their first time dressing up babies for Elvis Week. NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble came up with the idea.

“It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history,” Dibble said.

View their photos below.