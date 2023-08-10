x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

NICU babies at St. Francis Hospital dress up for Elvis Week

St. Francis babies are wearing Elvis attire for the annual event.
Credit: St. Francis Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis Hospital in Memphis adorned their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies in Elvis gear Thursday for Elvis Week, which runs Aug. 9 through 17.

The hospital said this is their first time dressing up babies for Elvis Week. NICU nurse manager Maggie Dibble came up with the idea. 

“It makes such a special and fun memory for the parents and is a wonderful nod to a figure who is such a part of Memphis music history,” Dibble said.

View their photos below. 

Elvis Week NICU babies at St. Francis Hospital

1 / 7
St. Francis Hospital

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Runners gather in Memphis to run more than 460 miles to Peoria, Illinois, for St. Jude

Before You Leave, Check This Out