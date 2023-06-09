Temporary Wynne High School part of new beginning after deadly tornado

The campus features 36 classrooms, labs, a gymnasium, and cafeteria.

Example video title will go here for this video

WYNNE, Ark. — Members of the community received a tour of the Wynne High School temporary campus Wednesday evening.

Parents, students, and anyone else interested got an up-close look at the facilities and classrooms where students will attend after the deadly EF3 tornado destroyed the school in March.

Leadership with the Wynne School District said completion of the new high school could take as long as three to four years.

Until then, students will call the temporary campus home.

“My first reaction is, it was really white,” said senior Ally Glover. “But also that I’m not used to seeing brand new things.”

The campus features 36 modular classrooms, a science lab, a brand new gymnasium, and fully functioning cafeteria.

“There’s definitely a college feel to it,” said Melissa Williams, whose son Corey Johnson is a junior at the school. “There’s definitely a whole lot of walking around. To me, it’s amazing, because I didn’t think they’d have it up this quick.”

Glover said this is certainly not how she and her classmates expected to spend their final year of high school.

“Most of us had a connection with the older campus because we grew up there,” she said. “But at the same time, we also knew that, as long as we were together, it didn’t matter what campus we were on.”

And while it’s her last year of high school, it’s also part of a new beginning for Wynne.

“You normally have senioritis about this time," Glover said. "But because we’re having a fresh start in a new school, it basically motivates and helps make something different, and it’s just really exciting.”