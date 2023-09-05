Students return to Wynne High School as temporary site opens

There will be a community open house at the Wynne High School Temporary Campus from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.

WYNNE, Ark. — Wynne High School students began attending classes Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at a temporary learning center after a tornado destroyed their school in March.

Due to delays caused by weather and other logistical issues beyond the Wynne School Districts’ control, the completion of the Wynne High School Temporary Campus on 1430 Falls Blvd. could not be completed in time for the beginning of the school year.

As such, the school district adjusted its plan for high school students, who had been taking classes at two different locations in the meantime to start the semester.

