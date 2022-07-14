THP checking for seatbelts in Shelby County. Here's when and where

If you're caught without a seatbelt during the checkpoint, expect to pay at least $30 if it's your first offense.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Click it or ticket - that's the message for Shelby County drivers Friday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will have a checkpoint set up to catch drivers who aren't wearing a seatbelt.

Lt. William Futrell said from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, troopers will stop every car driving through Arlington on U.S. 70/79 passing the TDOT office.

"Our focus is to make the roadways safe, and by doing that, we have to use these types of measures," he said.

According to TDOT, there have been more than 40,000 crashes on Tennessee roads so far this year, with more than 600 people not wearing a seatbelt.

"That's why we do this periodically throughout the year," Futrell said. "We have to keep people on their heels at all times."

State troopers do these checkpoints throughout Shelby County two times a month. Futrell said drivers will see cones and signs about a half a mile away, alerting them of the checkpoint.

"We have to show the public that we are here at different times of the year, not just holidays," he said.

If you're caught without a seatbelt during the checkpoint, expect to pay at least $30 if it's your first offense. If you have a child who isn't properly secured, that fine starts at $50.

The next checkpoint is July 29 and it's a sobriety check at the same location and time.