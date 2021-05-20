A big thank you to the volunteers who have given their time during the COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, Memphis city and Shelby County leaders took the time to thank those volunteers for their work during the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over the last year, Mid-South organizations have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to support frontline workers, help with testing, and getting shots in arms.

Mayor Jim Strickland said they tracked 38,000 volunteer hours, and more than 4200 people that helped with vaccinations across Shelby County.

"And we've seen the kinds of activity that have come forth from your hands and from your hearts in vaccination sites just like this one. And we are just so grateful for everything that you all have done here,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

Along with a verbal thanks, volunteers were given personal protective equipment, Gibson donuts, and a specialized thank you letter from several county and city leaders.