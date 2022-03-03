Does your teen like to write poetry? Tom Lee Park wants to showcase their work

Teens around Memphis can compete for a cash prize and recording opportunities at the Tom Lee Poetry and Spoken Word Contest, which opens Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis River Parks announced Thursday that the Tom Lee Poetry Contest is now open.

High school students in Shelby County are encouraged to enter original poetry and spoken word pieces inspired by Tom Lee, the Memphis man who saved 32 people from drowning when a Mississippi river boat sank in 1925 near what is now known as Tom Lee Park.

Each student will compete for a cash prize a chance to perform at the official Tom Lee Day celebration May 8.

Since the park is still undergoing renovations, the celebration and poetry performance will be held at a location to be named later.

"Through this contest, we hope that high school students will come to learn more about Tom Lee's legacy and carry the banner of his selflessness forward into the future," Memphis River Parks said in a statement.

Winners will also have an opportunity to professionally record their work.

Prizes for the winners are as follows:

1st place - $300, performance at Tom Lee Day AND a recording opportunity

2nd place - $200, performance at Tom Lee Day AND a recording opportunity

3rd place - $100, performance at Tom Lee Day AND a recording opportunity

Teachers of the winnings students will also receive a gift card in the same amount as the winner.

The contest is now open and students can enter here.