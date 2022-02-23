Here's a look inside the top importer & grower of bonsai trees in DeSoto County

Their history started in Japan, but much of their present success is due to a nursery in DeSoto County.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — You know the Memphis area is number one in lots of things from barbecue to blues. But, you can add another item that begins with a "b": bonsai trees.

Just south of the Mississippi state line is the number one importer and grower of these popular miniature trees.

Their history started in Japan, but much of their present success is due to a nursery in Olive Branch.

Brussel's Bonsai Nursery's newest trees will be on display at its Spring Preview sale on March 5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 8215 Center Hill Rd. in Olive Branch. For more information, click here.