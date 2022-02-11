A tree planting demonstration will take place during the Arbor Day ceremony. The Chinkapin Oak tree will be the newest addition to the garden.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Botanic Garden is set to host the Official City of Memphis Arbor Day tree planting ceremony Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. to celebrate forestry and environmental upkeep efforts.

Forestry is the science of preserving forests and woodlands by planting, replenishing, maintaining, conserving, and repairing trees and environmental wildlife.

The ceremony will feature a poem reading from the President of the West Tennessee Chapter of the Urban Forestry Council, a tree planting demonstration and tree giveaway, a tour of the trees that decorate the Memphis Botanical Garden conducted by certified arborist Bo Kelley and urban forestry advisor Linnea West , and a reading from the Mayor.

A tree planting demonstration will also be included in the ceremony. Memphis Botanic Garden will plant a Chinkapin Oak tree, which was donated by longtime Memphis Botanical Garden supporter, Dabney Nursery. Dabney nursery is a retail plant nursery that cultivates Chinkapin Oak trees and several other field grown trees.

Tree saplings like Flowering Dogwood (Cornus florida), Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis), and Red Mulberry (Morus rubra) were provided by The Arbor Day Foundation to honor Memphis as a Tree City USA for the tree giveaway.

The event is free and child friendly, giving parents an opportunity to teach their children about trees and the importance of conserving, repairing and replenishing forests and woodlands to create continued environmental benefits.