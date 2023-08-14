TVA opens applications for K-12 STEM education grants

TVA's program awarded $1 million in grants to schools last year. This year’s total will reach $1.5 million.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program is open for applications through Sept. 15, 2023.

The program, sponsored by TVA in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in TVA’s seven-state service area.

Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects, according to the press release. Preference will be given to applications that address TVA’s primary area of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving.

TVA said the application process this year is opening earlier to give teachers time to submit their applications before students arrive and so that grant funding can be distributed prior to January. The new timeline will give teachers the entire spring semester to execute their projects.

“TVA remains proud to support educators and students who pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “To build the energy system of the future, our region’s future workforce must be prepared to continue innovating for the decades ahead.”

According to the release, the program will award $1.5 million to schools across the Tennessee Valley. Last year’s program awarded $1 million.