How you can resolve outstanding warrants for your arrest in the City of West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis District Court’s Second Chance Program is giving people with failure to appear or pay in court, traffic, and misdemeanor warrants and unpaid fees and fines a chance to correct their legal issues on March 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to the district court, those who received warrants for failing to appear in court, traffic violations, or other misdemeanors can turn themselves in to West Memphis Police and then receive a new citation and schedule a new court date.

The district court even said that people who take advantage of the Second Chance Program can have warrants for failing to appear or pay in court recalled and dismissed on their later scheduled court date if they set a payment plan or make a full payment.

Those who wish to pay old fines and costs can skip their rescheduled court date if they pay in full.