'We need everything,' If you want to help Afghan families resettle in Memphis, World Relief Memphis needs your help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of people is coming together to help Afghan refugees resettle right here in Memphis. World Relief Memphis is collecting donations and offering volunteer services to help refugees in need. Catherine gross, the agency's Mobilization Director said, "we need everything," from toilet paper, dishes, and furniture. But if all you have to give is time, there's a need for that too.

"We are going to be receiving families from Afghanistan and one way you can help serve and welcome them is through volunteering," Gross said.

This nonprofit has one goal and it is, "to serve the most vulnerable," Gross said.

Memphians can be a part of that mission by becoming a youth mentor, English tutor, donating, or resettling guide through volunteering.

"One of the things we want to do is keep them from feeling isolated and help them feel like they can build their life here in Memphis," she said.

Ross said World Relief Memphis is expecting to get at least 360 refugees from across the world this year, but that number is expected to rise given the recent crisis in Afghanistan.

"We have an Afghan response page and there you can see a list of donations that are needed," she said, "So, for every new family that we resettle, we have a list of items for their apartment to start their lives here."

World Relief Memphis helps hundreds of families every year from all nations, and she said it's only possible because of the community.

"Be willing to volunteer with us with an open heart and get connected with all the families we are serving," Gross said.

The next volunteer orientation date is Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. It is located in the agency's sanctuary. If you would prefer to do a virtual orientation or schedule a donation pick-up, email Catherine Gross at cgross@wr.org.