Winners of the Memphis Black History Library Card Contest announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis library cards will have a new look this summer. The winners of the Black History Library Card Contest were revealed Tuesday.

They were divided into three age groups. Ryan Garnett won in the nine and under group, Rachel Douglas won the 10 to 17 group, and Daria Davis took the 18 and up group. One of the winners had these words of encouragement to other artists.

“Always try your best. If you feel like you're not going to be good at something, for example you're not going to be good in anatomy or drawing faces, practice because practice makes perfect. It took me a while to understand digital art because that's what represents me better and I got better in less than a year. So always keep trying,” said Rachel Douglas.

Each winner gets their artwork on library cards this June for Juneteenth as well as a $200 gift card and an art supply kit.