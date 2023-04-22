Memphis Allies hosts hiring fair seeking 'youth clinical specialists' and 'life coaches'

One of the bigger goals for Memphis Allies is to build real relationships between leaders and organizations across Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Creating a network of support services to help more than 2,000 young people at risk of being affected by gun violence is the mission of "Memphis Allies" — a group started by Youth Villages.

On Saturday, Allies hosted an event specifically aimed at finding "Youth Clinical Specialists" and "Life Coaches" for a program they call "SWITCH" (Support With Intention to Create Hope).

Organizers hope to provide support to young people as they believe "the solution to community safety lies primarily with the community itself." One of the bigger goals for Memphis Allies is to build real relationships between leaders and organizations across Memphis.

"We understand the true meaning of relationship building, and it takes those who have lived experiences who are from the community to really implore change on our young people as well as our adults," director of community relations for Memphis Allies Jevonte Porter said.

Porter said that's why the group was "intentional" about the hiring event.

"We're excited about the people that came out who are interested and want to be a part of the change that's happening here in this city and really want to make a difference," he said.

Memphis Allies create teams that include life coaches, clinical specialists and case managers.

Their website states that as factors like generational poverty and lack of opportunity have caused the African American community to become overwhelmingly impacted by violence in Memphis and Shelby County, the group is "elevating lived experiences from those most affected by violence."

"We believe that physical and mental health care, human services providers, schools and school leaders, the criminal justice system and the police, and our City and County officials can provide critical leadership and support the dynamic network of community-based services Memphis Allies will create," the site reads.