3 men wanted for armed robberies of 5 Memphis hotels

Business Robbery Quality Inn & Suites @ 1335 McRee Microtel Inn and Suites @ 2423 N. Germantown Parkway Report#2108002712ME & 2108003117 MEMPHIS, TN – On August 7, 2021, officers made the scene of an armed business robbery at Quality Inn & Suites located at 1335 McRee and were advised of the following: On August 7, 2021, at approximately 1:10 am, a male suspect robbed the Quality Inn & Suites at 1335 McRee. The suspect entered the business, approached the counter, and brandished a black handgun demanding money from the business. The suspect fled the business to a waiting vehicle. Shortly before this robbery, two males robbed the Microtel at 2423 North Germantown. The armed suspects entered the business, both armed with handguns, and took money from the register. The suspects fled the scene eastbound. These same suspects are believed to be responsible for a total of 5 business robberies that have occurred at area hotels. Additional information is requested in order to help identify the subjects. The suspect is described as follows: Suspect #1: Male Black, mid to late-20s, heavy set, black shirt, black pants, black bandana, black work boots, armed with a black handgun. Suspect #2: Male Black, mid 20s, black shirt, white pants, white tennis shoes, blue bandana, and a white face mask. Suspect #3: Male Black, mid 20s, black shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”