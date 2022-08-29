Have you seen him? | AMBER Alert issued for missing West Memphis 4-year-old child

4-year-old Caleb Johnson was picked up by his mother from daycare Monday, who then threatened to hurt herself and him.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child out of West Memphis, Arkansas, who was picked up by his mother from daycare Monday morning but has not been seen since.

4-year-old Caleb Johnson is believed to be with his mother, Skyla Alexis Byles, and the two may be traveling in a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee with Arkansas tag AAR74T.

According to the AMBER Alert, Byles texted Caleb's grandmother after picking him up, threatening to harm herself and the child.

Caleb, pictured above, has black hair with brown eyes, weighs around 35 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with a yellow symbol, khaki pants and tan Air Force One shoes.

Byles, pictured below, has red dreadlocks with brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time.