Nesbit man sentenced for threatening race war

Aubrey Suzuki was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization.

OXFORD, Miss — A Nesbit man was sentenced Thursday to two-and-a-half years in prison after he made threats to start a race war online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Court documents said Aubrey Suzuki, 21, was communicating on an encrypted messaging platform with members of a white nationalist organization. Authorities were alerted when Suzuki began making threats to accelerate and wage a race war in the United States.

Suzuki made numerous statements about Nazi and white supremacist ideology, and also stated: "Honestly I don't want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution. I want to be in the middle of the boondocks with my mates killing n******* sp*** fa***** and blowing up the system."

When investigating the online threats made by Suzuki, agents learned that he was in the process of purchasing an AR-15 rifle from an online dealer. Suzuki was arrested immediately thereafter.

“The defendant in this case made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups, and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle. While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals," U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute such conduct, and the agents and prosecutors who worked to stop this potential mass shooting are to be commended.”