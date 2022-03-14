Billy Ray Turner murder trial set to begin Monday

12 years since the Grizzlies' Lorenzen Wright was murdered in Memphis, jury selection for his alleged killer's trial is underway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Billy Ray Turner, accused of murdering Memphis Grizzlies player Lorenzen Wright in 2010, is finally set to stand trial.

Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman told ABC24 that jury selection is underway, with 80 prospective jurors being interviewed.

"Memphis has waited 12 years for this...and we're finally here," Hagerman said. "We have our work cut out for us this week."

Hagerman said he's hopeful a jury will be selected Monday, and confident one will be selected within two days.

The judge will be speaking with the prospective jurors 21 at a time, looking to set the final number at 15 for the trial.

Turner will be in court during the jury selection process.

Turner's trial was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, and again in 2021.

Hagerman said he's confident the court will be able to find a fair and impartial jury, despite the widespread news coverage of the case.

Wright was found murdered in southeast Memphis in July 2010. His ex-wife, Sherra Wright, pled guilty to the facilitation of murder in 2019, and is currently serving a 38-year prison sentence.

It took seven years for Wright and Turner to be indicted.

Hagerman also said he expects Wright's cousin Jimmy Martin to take the witness stand in Turner's trial.

In court, it was revealed in 2012 Martin was given immunity when he talked to police and gave them information about the murder and the location of the gun. Sherra Wright’s attorney questioned Martin’s involvement.

“I think there is more evidence that Jimmie Martin is the murderer than there is Sherra,” said Juni Ganguli, Wright’s lawyer, in 2019.