Sherra Wright withdraws petition for post-conviction relief

Her current sentence of 30 years requires that she must serve 30% of the sentence, including time served, meaning she'd be eligible for parole in 2026.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright withdrew her petition for post-conviction relief in court Tuesday.

Wright had filed the petition in March 2020, claiming her conviction was “unlawfully induced and involuntarily entered without her understanding of the nature or consequences of it.” She also claimed she was coerced into pleading guilty by “ineffective counsel.”

Wright got new counsel in December 2020 due to a conflict of nature.

The motion to withdraw for post-conviction relief was filed Tuesday.

Back in July of 2019, Wright entered a surprise guilty plea to the facilitation of the murder of Lorenzen Wright. It came with a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Lorenzen's body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in July of 2010. He was last seen alive that summer leaving Sherra's home.

Sherra Wright's co-defendant, Billy Turner, faces a jury trial scheduled to begin on January 31, 2022.

Wright also has an additional lawsuit filed claiming she has face cruel and unusual punishment while in prison. She's seeking $12 million in damages.