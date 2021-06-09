Sherra Wright wants guilty plea thrown out in Lorenzen Wright case

Sherra Wright filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence after her surprise guilty plea to facilitation of murder in July 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge has reset a hearing to address a request by the ex-wife of slain NBA player Lorenzen Wright to throw out her guilty plea in his 2010 killing in Memphis.

Sherra Wright filed a petition for relief of conviction or sentence after her surprise guilty plea in July 2019. She pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first degree murder and attempted first attempted first degree murder.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in southeast Memphis in July 2010.

Sherra Wright has asked Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee to hold an evidentiary hearing on her petition.

A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday but it was rescheduled by her attorney and Coffee for July 6.

Sherra Wright is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of murdering NBA star Lorenzen Wright 10 years ago, will head to trial at the beginning of next year.

The trial for Turner, Sherra Wright's one-time co-defendant, had been postponed during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, a judge set the new trial date for January 31, 2022.