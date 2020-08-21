x
Crime

Body found near search for missing Arkansas woman, sheriff says

A body was found near where Sydney Sutherland was reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video was filmed before the discovery of Sutherland's body.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a body was found near where Sydney Sutherland was reported missing.

The sheriff said the body was found around 2 p.m. on Friday, August 21. 

No further information is being released at this time.

Sydney Sutherland was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

On Thursday, the sheriff confirmed Sutherland's cell phone was found north of her residence.

