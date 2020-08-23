Police identify suspect arrested in connection to death of Sydney Sutherland

Police say 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn was arrested in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jackson County sheriff, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn, of Jonesboro, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection to the death of Sydney Sutherland.

Lewellyn is scheduled to have a first appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court located in Newport Arkansas on Monday, August 24 at 2 p.m. before 3rd Judicial District Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.

Police began searching for 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland after she was last seen after leaving for a jog at around 3 p.m. August 19 in the area of State Highway 18 between Newport and Grubbs.

On Friday, August 21, her body was found just north of her residence.

Lewellyn has been charged with capital murder, rape and kidnapping, according to CBS affiliate KJNB.