Body identified as missing Haywood County woman Britney Watson

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett told ABC24 her body was found near her home - and last known location.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A body found near Britney Watson's home in Haywood County, Tennessee, over the weekend was identified as the missing woman Monday, Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett confirmed with ABC24.

Garrett said she was identified via fingerprint matching.

Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Watson, was charged with murder shortly after Watson was reported missing, and he was arrested Friday, Jan. 20. He will appear in court in Haywood County on Jan. 31.

Britney Watson was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen Jan. 7, 2023, in Haywood County. At the time, her ex-husband was also missing, and his truck was found abandoned in a wooded area in Haywood County.

The sheriff said a note from Kevin Watson and his cell phone was found in the truck, which said "I'm gonna make it easy for you guys."

The sheriff said Kevin Watson was also on the phone with a friend, and reportedly confided information to that friend that led them to their current conclusions.

According to the sheriff’s office, Britney was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Her last known location was at 3317 Hillville Loop on Jan. 7 around noon.