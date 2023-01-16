Haywood Co. searching for missing wife and husband | Husband possibly armed, sheriffs say

Haywood County Sheriff's office is searching for 34-year-old Britney Watson and her husband, Kevin Watson. Sheriffs said Kevin may be dangerous.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 34-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Britney Watson was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen January 7 in Haywood County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Her husband, Kevin Watson, is also missing, and his truck was found abandoned in a wooded area in Haywood County.

Sheriff’s warn that Kevin may be armed and suicidal.

According to the sheriff’s office, Britney was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Her last known location was at 3317 Hillville Loop on January 7 around noon.

The Sheriff's Office also said her truck was found with a flat tire when it was located.

Kevin’s truck was found in a different location in the Big Eddy area, the Sheriff's Office said.