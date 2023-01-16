Haywood Co. searching for missing wife and husband | Husband possibly armed, sheriffs say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 34-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Britney Watson was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen January 7 in Haywood County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Her husband, Kevin Watson, is also missing, and his truck was found abandoned in a wooded area in Haywood County.
Sheriff’s warn that Kevin may be armed and suicidal.
According to the sheriff’s office, Britney was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Her last known location was at 3317 Hillville Loop on January 7 around noon.
The Sheriff's Office also said her truck was found with a flat tire when it was located.
Kevin’s truck was found in a different location in the Big Eddy area, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information about Britney and Kevin’s whereabouts to call Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158 or dispatch at 731-772-1215.