Boy in critical condition after shooting in southwest Memphis

Memphis Police are trying to determine if two others who arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle may be related to the same shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a boy was shot Thursday morning in southeast Memphis, and if two others who arrived at a hospital were injured in the same incident.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Deerskin Dr. just after 7 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023. The boy, whose age has not been released, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said a few minutes after the shooting, just after 7:10 a.m., two males arrived at Methodist South Hospital in a private vehicle. They did not say how the two were injured, but the two are in critical condition. MPD said they are trying to determine if this was related to the incident on Deerskin Dr.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said the suspects were in a burgundy Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

