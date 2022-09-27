Burglary at popular Memphis liquor store nets 3 arrests

The burglary happened at Buster's on Highland Street on August 5. 14 people broke into the store by breaking the front glass windows.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested and charged after a burglary at a popular Memphis liquor store in August.

According to an affidavit, it happened at Buster's on S. Highland Street on August 5. 14 people broke into the store by breaking the front glass windows.

Once inside, the suspects stole various liquor bottles and drove off in multiple Infiniti cars. The store's owner said over $10,000 worth of liquor was taken and over $1,000 worth of damage to the store occurred.

A black Infiniti G37 with a temporary tag was seen leaving the store with several suspects inside. Before the Buster's break-in, there have been nearly 40 other liquor store burglaries with the same suspect and car descriptions, the affidavit said.

On August 9, the affidavit said Memphis police received information from a confidential source that someone was selling stolen liquor from Buster's out of an apartment on Alcy Road. Police said that person's Facebook page showed unopened bottles of liquor for sale.

The suspect accused of selling the liquor admitted to selling it out of her apartment, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, she was shown pictures of the suspects who broke into Buster's and another liquor store, Coda Liquor Store, on August 5. Coda was burglarized about an hour before Buster's, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said one of the suspects was identified as Kamerin Triggs. The other person who was detained admitted to buying cases of liquor off the street.

Investigators found the black Infiniti with temporary tags inside the Hillview Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Hillview on August 10. According to police, Triggs' fingerprints showed up in two different places on the Infiniti.

On August 16, investigators got information from a source that a man suspected in a double shooting at the Hillview Apartments was also a suspect in the Buster's burglary. He was taken into custody.

When he spoke to police, the affidavit said he identified Triggs as a suspect, along with Jaylin Triplett, 19, and Carl Turner, 25. The man said he saw all three inside the Hillview Apartments with boxes of liquor.

Records show all three are charged with burglary of a building, theft of property between $2,500-10,000, and vandalism between $1,000-2,500.

Triggs is in jail on a $110,000 bond, Triplett is in jail on a $8,000 bond and Turner is in jail on a $72,000 bond.