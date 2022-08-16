Two arrested, one wanted in deadly West Memphis shooting

Tayshaun Worles and Vincent Williams, both from West Memphis, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two suspects have been arrested and another is wanted after a deadly shooting in West Memphis in June.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 18, both from West Memphis, were booked into the Crittenden County jail Monday.

West Memphis police said Worles and Williams are charged in connection with the shooting death of Chartarious Jones on June 21. Jones died that evening after he was found shot in the head inside a car in the 1600 block of East Barton Road.

In addition to being charged with capital murder, both Worles and Williams are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, residential burglary, theft of property, and terroristic acts.

Police said a third person is involved in Jones' murder and is still at large. Investigators said they don't plan to release any additional information at this time.